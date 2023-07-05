MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Fire Marshal’s Office, Midland County Northeast Volunteer Fire Department, Midland TX Fire Department, and Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department all responded to dozens of fires Tuesday as July 4th festivities kicked into high gear. Here’s a look at the numbers for both Midland County and the City of Midland:

Midland County-

31 total fires

20 grass fires

8 trash fires

2 structure fires

1 vehicle fire

City of Midland-