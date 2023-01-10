ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A mother accused of strangling her eight-year-old son to death late last year will remain in custody a little longer after Judge Justin Low today denied her request for a bond reduction.

Megan Lange, 29, has been charged with Capital Murder of a Child Under the Age of 10, as well as Injury to a Child. Following her November 21, 2022, arrest, her bond was set at a combined $3,000,000; she’s been in custody in Ector County ever since along with her husband Rodolfo Reyes, 33- he’s facing the same charges and is also being held on a combined $3,000,000 bond.

The couple was arrested by the Ector County Sheriff’s Office after their son died on November 5. According to an affidavit, that day, deputies, along with Odess Fire Rescue, were called to a home in the 2000 block of N Huntington in reference to an unresponsive child. At the scene, paramedics attempted to revive the boy, Arturo, and took him to Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

Lange told investigators that Arturo had woken up after having an accident in his bed. She said that she carried him to the bathroom to clean him and then carried him to the living room where she placed him on the couch. Lange said she was talking to the boy when his head “fell back” and he stopped breathing.

Investigators said Arturo had “suspicious injuries”, including lacerations to his head, back, and legs, and was “malnourished and small” for his age- he weighed only 35 pounds at the time of his death. During an autopsy, a medical examiner said the boy had been strangled and a judge issued a warrant for both Lange and Reyes.

Six other children inside the home at the time of the boy’s death also remained in the care and custody of Child Protective Services as of Tuesday afternoon. There is no word yet on when Lange’s trial will begin.