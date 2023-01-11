ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Odessa Mayor Javier Joven issued a statement today saying he wanted to “clarify” a few things on the heels of the City Council’s decision to follow-through with firing former City Attorney Natasha Brooks and former City Manager Michael Marrero earlier this week.

“There have been allegations made about my personal intentions in regards to the management of the City. At no point have I ever expressed an interest in being appointed to any position within the City- up to and including the role of City Manager,” Joven wrote. “My commitment is, and will remain, to serve the City of Odessa as its elected Mayor. As your Mayor, I voluntarily swore to abide by the guidelines set forth by the Odessa City Charter which specifies our current ‘strong city manager’ structure.”

Joven went on to say that he and the other council members rely heavily on the city manager and other appointees to “provide complete and objective information” to govern the city.

“Council should not have to beg or dig to determine the financial health of the City or question if personnel policies are being enforced. Left unchecked, these types of situations can severely degrade the culture of an organization and set our City up for failure,” he continued.

Now, the City Council will begin the process of hiring a new city manager and attorney with the help of a company known as T2 Professional Consulting Firm. The contract was awarded to the firm this week to the tune of $338,000. Joven said the firm will do a “deep dive” into positions within each department with the City and ensure that people are in the proper roles and are adequately trained to do their jobs.

Now Joven has also invited community members to join him for coffee from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. this Saturday, January 14, at Mi Casa at 1301 N County Road West to discuss current projects and opportunities. He also said he would answer questions from the community at that time.