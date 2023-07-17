ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa said it recently discovered a “serious data breach” within its system.

According to Mayor Javier Joven, accounts assigned to the former City Attorney were accessed without authorization. City policy states that access to the City’s computer network and systems be removed when an employee is terminated and that did not happen in this case. Now the City has launched an investigation to determine who accessed the accounts and how.

Joven said the former employee’s account was used to access the City’s network as recently as this week and that some “sensitive” information was transferred by email to a private account. So far, the investigation has revealed that a number of systems were accessed such as personnel information and GovQA, which is the City’s hosted system for public information requests.

“Once the investigation concluded, the City will use all means available, including criminal charges, to ensure that everyone involved in this breach (is) punished to the full extent of the law,” he said during a news conference Monday.