AUSTIN, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Joshua Hamby as District Attorney of the 118th Judicial District in Howard, Martin, and Glasscock counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2024 or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Joshua Hamby of Big Spring has been the Howard County Attorney since 2009. Prior to being elected, he was the sole practitioner of Joshua Hamby, P.C. for 20 years. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a member and former president of the Howard County Bar Association.

Hamby received a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from Texas Tech University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Wesleyan School of Law.

This appointment is subject to confirmation by the Texas Senate.