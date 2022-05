ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – On Thursday, May 26, 2022, an Ector County jury found Joseph Richard Grondahl, Jr., 33, guilty of murder.

The jury sentenced him to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Correctional Institutions Division.

Mr. Grondahl was arrested for the stabbing death of Austin Pasillas, 25, which occurred on December 13, 2020. He was formally indicted of first-degree Murder by an Ector County grand jury on April 19, 2021.