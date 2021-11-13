Jordan Surber, 22, Odessa crash victim remembered

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – On Friday morning Odessa Police and Fire Rescue responded to a crash by South 385 and Mercer.

Odessa native Jordan Surber, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday morning, police say Surber was in an accident with another car pulling a trailer on South 385.

Reports say speeding was a factor..

Police have since cleared the crash site of debris following the initial stage of the investigation.

Surber’s friends and family know that the warm and friendly person that they lost will never be forgotten.

“He’s definitely the type to let you sleep on his couch, give you the shirt off his back, it’s happened before,” said Jordan’s friend Jeffry Whisenhunt.

“The type to give you the time of day even if it wasn’t there.”

Friends of Jordan are now holding their memories with him close saying he enjoyed playing videos games, hanging out with friends, and of course his favorite sport, football.

“That man was a full on football fanatic,” said Whisenhunt.

“He could tell you all the stats. He could tell you who was going to win the Super Bowl. We would ride bikes together that was another passion we shared.”

People in his life say making friends was easy for Jordan. He had the ability to put you at ease and make you smile.

“You go hang out with him and you’re like, you sit there and you hang out with him and he just… I don’t know just something about him just brightens you up,” said Jordan’s friend Landen Wilkinson.

Odessa Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

To help Jordan’s family with memorial expenses you can donate to their GoFundMe page.