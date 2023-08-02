ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – With tons of cool prizes, games, and snacks, everyone in the community is encouraged to join the Odessa Police Department at their Block Party on Saturday.

OPD’s Block Party will be on Saturday, August 5th, from 10am to 2pm at the Floyd Gwin Park, located at 1015 N. County Road W.

There will also be a limited number of backpacks given away to students in the community.

Hot dogs, drinks, cotton candy, and popcorn will all be provided!

This event is free and open to the public! All families and friends are invited!