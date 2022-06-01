ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The jury deliberated for about 12 hours over three days. Today, the court announced that the jury had reached a verdict.

After they returned, the verdict was announced and the jury ruled in favor of Mr. Depp on all three counts. They also ruled in favor of Amber Heard on one count of defamation from a statement made by Depp’s lawyer.

As for damages, the jury ruled that Heard owes Depp $10,000,000 in damages and another $5,000,000 in punitive damages/ However, the punitive damages will be capped at $350,000, according to the judge. The jury said Depp would pay Heard $2,000,000 in damages. In all, Depp will walk away with $8,350,000 in the judgement against Heard.

The trial took approximately six weeks in Fairfax County Circuit Court bringing the Hollywood lights, cameras and action to the small, rural community. The hearing included 3 counts of defamation alleged against Amber Heard by Johnny Depp and a countersuit from Amber Heard alleging Depp spearheaded a campaign to discredit her and her allegations as “fake” and a “hoax,” harming her career and reputation.

Expert witnesses in the medical, psychological and digital social media presented on both sides. The trial also included witnesses who were associated with Johnny and Amber during their marriage which included Johnny’s daughter and Amber’s sister. And, thanks to Amber’s testimony, Kate Moss also made an appearance to defend Johnny.

The trial has reached monumental numbers in views. A quick google search of “Johnny Depp/Amber Heard Trial” there are 49,000,000 search results. Several court tv style shows appeared on YouTube and TikTok which have resulted social media fame for some social media influencers who were producing daily trial content.

The true case was tried in the court of public opinion as the trial took hold of the world. People from all over the world have been calling in to court shows to show support of Johnny Depp or Amber Heard. Trending hashtags have included: justiceforjohnnydepp, johnnydeppfan, johnnydeppisinnocent, depphead with stories tagged reaching up to 138,000 people at a time.

Even the makeup industry had something to say after Amber made a reference to a makeup pallet she alleged to use to cover bruises while she was married to Depp (whom she divorced in 2016) in her testimony. This prompted make up brand, Milani Cosmetics, to refute the testimony in a TikToc video where they stated: “You asked us… let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017!”

The hearing has been a whirlwind comparable to the OJ Simpson trial. The new question: what will people be watching next?