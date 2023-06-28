ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa City Council unanimously voted to name John Beckmeyer the finalist for the City Manager job.

According to a release from the City of Odessa, the Council spent Monday interviewing three finalists closely, with a fourth finalist withdrawing. T2, a consulting firm, said 50 people from around the nation applied, with interviews lasting about two hours each.

John Beckmeyer is described as bringing strong leadership and hard work, along with a wealth of experience to the job.

“It’s important to see the big picture and execute at the lower levels,” said John.

Beckmeyer has a bachelor’s degree in animal science from Sam Houston State University and has served various roles, mostly in the IT field. He is currently the Executive Director of the Republican Party of Texas and the Chief Operating Officer of STEM Software, a company which was based out of Odessa at one point and still serves many clients in the area, according to the release.

“It prepared me for where I am today!” he said when asked about his political tie and whether that could be a potential concern.

His Beckmeyer says the goal is to find ways to work together. The release says one of his strengths is his diplomatic skills along with the art of approaching conversations of disagreement. He says it’s all in how people talk with one another.

He started digging ditches in the oilfield at the age of 15, before working on a hog farm after college.

John has been married to Teresa for 36 years, after meeting at a rodeo in Snyder. They have three children and four dogs. When not working, he loves to golf, the release says.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful to be offered this position.”

The details of the contract are still being worked out.