Jesus House Women’s and Children’s Center in need of new roof after record rainfall

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Record rainfall in the month of June has left many scrambling to repair flooded homes, businesses, and vehicles.

The Jesus House Women’s and Children’s Center, which opened its doors in March, saw its share of damage in the wake of the storms.

The WCC houses moms and their children during a yearlong program aimed at helping the families it serves get back on their feet.

The center now needs major roof repairs.





A local roofing company has offered to donate the needed materials for a new roof, another donor has offered to give ten thousand dollars toward the project.

Now Jesus House is asking for help from the community to raise the additional $26,050.00 needed for repairs.

Anyone wanting to donate may do so here. Jesus House is a 501c3 and all donations are tax deductible.