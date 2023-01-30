PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- As winter weather moved into the Basin Monday, area food pantries announced closures aimed at keeping volunteers and patrons safe.

Odessa Meals on Wheels will not be delivering meals to homebound clients. Additionally, both the Midland and Odessa West Texas Food Bank campuses will remain closed Monday.

However, Jesus House HIS Kitchen will be open for lunch service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you need a hot meal, please visit Jesus House at 1335 E 6th Street for a choice of vegetable soup or chili.