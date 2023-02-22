ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If your student is looking for hours to satisfy obligations for Texas Scholars or National Junior Honor Society, Jesus House is offering hours in exchange for some much-needed donations.

Students can earn one hour for each of the following:

2 frosted cakes, any flavor (or 2 cakes & 2 cans of frosting)

5 dozen cookies

10 pounds of ground beef

1 ten-pound bag of boneless skinless chicken breast

1 box of 100 hot dogs

5 one gallon cans: green beans, corn, mixed veggies, baked beans, ranch style beans, pinto beans, chili, diced tomatoes, or nacho cheese

7 family size cans of original Rotel, tomato sauce, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup

5 one-pound bags of elbow macaroni noodles

5 large packages of spaghetti noodles

5 Gallons of Whole Milk

10 Dozen Eggs

One service hour will also be awarded for 10 full size hygiene bags containing:

Shampoo & conditioner

Shaving cream

Men’s & women’s deodorant

Toothbrush & toothpaste

Disposable razors

Feminine hygiene products

Comb or brush

Chapstick

Travel-size mosquito repellent

Donations may be dropped off during business hours at 1335 E 6th Street in Odessa.