ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If your student is looking for hours to satisfy obligations for Texas Scholars or National Junior Honor Society, Jesus House is offering hours in exchange for some much-needed donations.

Students can earn one hour for each of the following:

  • 2 frosted cakes, any flavor (or 2 cakes & 2 cans of frosting)
  • 5 dozen cookies
  • 10 pounds of ground beef
  • 1 ten-pound bag of boneless skinless chicken breast
  • 1 box of 100 hot dogs
  • 5 one gallon cans: green beans, corn, mixed veggies, baked beans, ranch style beans, pinto beans, chili, diced tomatoes, or nacho cheese    
  • 7 family size cans of original Rotel, tomato sauce, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup   
  • 5 one-pound bags of elbow macaroni noodles
  • 5 large packages of spaghetti noodles
  • 5 Gallons of Whole Milk
  • 10 Dozen Eggs

One service hour will also be awarded for 10 full size hygiene bags containing:

  • Shampoo & conditioner
  • Shaving cream
  • Men’s & women’s deodorant
  • Toothbrush & toothpaste
  • Disposable razors
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Comb or brush
  • Chapstick
  • Travel-size mosquito repellent

Donations may be dropped off during business hours at 1335 E 6th Street in Odessa.