ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- If your student is looking for hours to satisfy obligations for Texas Scholars or National Junior Honor Society, Jesus House is offering hours in exchange for some much-needed donations.
Students can earn one hour for each of the following:
- 2 frosted cakes, any flavor (or 2 cakes & 2 cans of frosting)
- 5 dozen cookies
- 10 pounds of ground beef
- 1 ten-pound bag of boneless skinless chicken breast
- 1 box of 100 hot dogs
- 5 one gallon cans: green beans, corn, mixed veggies, baked beans, ranch style beans, pinto beans, chili, diced tomatoes, or nacho cheese
- 7 family size cans of original Rotel, tomato sauce, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup
- 5 one-pound bags of elbow macaroni noodles
- 5 large packages of spaghetti noodles
- 5 Gallons of Whole Milk
- 10 Dozen Eggs
One service hour will also be awarded for 10 full size hygiene bags containing:
- Shampoo & conditioner
- Shaving cream
- Men’s & women’s deodorant
- Toothbrush & toothpaste
- Disposable razors
- Feminine hygiene products
- Comb or brush
- Chapstick
- Travel-size mosquito repellent
Donations may be dropped off during business hours at 1335 E 6th Street in Odessa.