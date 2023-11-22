ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Thanksgiving is a day of giving and as we head further into the holiday season, Jesus House Odessa, a local ministry that helps those in need, is raising awareness about ways the community can step in to help the homeless community through its Season of Warmth program.

“Basically, we’re switching from the hot season to the cold season. S.W.I.T.C.H. is an acronym we came up with: Staying, Warm, In, The, Cold, Here,” said Donny Kyker, Executive Director at Jesus House.

Winter weather in the Basin is slowly rolling in after a brutally hot summer and Kyker said those in need can be helped this winter with support from the community.

“So what we’re doing is trying to bring awareness to our community, and to let them know the needs that we have to keep people safe from the streets,” he said.

Devout volunteers, like Jamie Gill, make sure that locals in need don’t just have access to winter clothing, but other cold weather necessities as well.

“The sleeping bags, the tents, all that kind of stuff, you know, we have roofs over our heads. We have…heaters and stuff like that, and these guys have nothing,” Gill said.

Since food can also be a hard thing to come by for the homeless this holiday season, Jesus House Odessa has coordinated with The West Texas Food Bank and other local businesses to make sure their pantry is full.

“This is one of our feeding programs we do here. If you call in, you need…some groceries, we get an appointment with you.”

From pasta, to fruits, and vegetables, food items are as diverse as household items such as soap, all-purpose cleaning bottles, and paper towels. These are just some of the things that dot the shelves to those who desperately need them. The non-profit is always grateful for donations from the community because they help keep the pantry full.

Giving to those in need in a secure environment is what Kyker emphasizes as the staple to The Season of Warmth program- it’s that security that keeps volunteers coming back.

“These guys are rockstars. So…appreciate these guys, you know, volunteerism. This is so simple. This is so easy. You’re in an air-conditioned or a heated building, you’re out of the elements,” Kyker said.

The payoffs have been fulfilling for volunteers like Gill, who have developed relationships within the community.

“Building that relationship with each and every one of them has been my absolute favorite as I look forward to coming here each and every day getting to see each and every one of them. It just, you know, it makes my heart smile,” Gill said.

For more information on how to get involved with Jesus House Odessa this holiday season, head to this Facebook page.