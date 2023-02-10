ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – After a big renovation, those who need a hot meal once again are getting fed, but that’s not all.

Jesus House Odessa reopened its doors and ABC Big 2 got a look inside. The group helps feed the most vulnerable in The Permian Basin, but staff and volunteers wanted to do more to help those less fortunate.

It has been nonstop for workers this winter at Jesus House. The most vulnerable will now be able to get more than just a meal.

“We noticed there was a lady sleeping on one of our floors and we were trying to figure out why,” said Executive Donny Kyker. “She had no place to go during the night ..we have no shelter here in Odessa, so we wondered … how can we help?”

Kyker said the building where they feed people in need almost every day didn’t meet City codes, and something needed to be done to change that. He decided remodeling was the best thing to do, that way Jesus House could keep its doors open past 12:30 p.m.

“I would be here by myself with people and since that’s not allowed, I had to stay behind walls so we remodeled the building so we could be on one side of the building .. and I can be on another, and they can stay inside,” said Kyker.

He said regardless of the weather, people can now come and go as they please from Monday through Thursday starting at 5 a.m. until 2 p.m. Kyker mentioned this wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity of locals.

“Just overnight, seriously, we tripled what we needed and so we remodeled the building, and we added new equipment that kept the food hot longer so we could serve more people and serve it longer,” he said.

Jesus House Odessa raised a whopping $20,000 and it all went towards the building’s renovation.

“People just come in, they sleep either on the floor or lay their head on the table and then they come in on a cold night when the shelter is not open [at] least several hours [and] I have a place for them to warm up,” said Kyker.

He said if temperatures drop, they will keep the facility open longer if they can for those who need a place to stay warm.

At last check, the Salvation Army of Odessa does serve as an emergency inclement temporary shelter, which means when temperatures hit 32 degrees freezing then it’s supposed to open its doors to the unhoused.