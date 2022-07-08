ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- One local organization kicked off its 20th year in Odessa Tuesday with live music, delicious food, fellowship, and some important and much needed donations. It’s all to help with the organization’s bold and exciting new plan to build affordable housing for those who need it most.

Jesus House said its soon-to-be-built property- HIS Community is more than just a set of buildings. It will be a gated community that will house 30 plus apartments and the organization will focus on reaching out to families that cannot afford the high cost of rent- single parents with children, struggling Veterans who can’t afford a decent place to sleep, and homeless members of Odessa who are working and trying to gain a foothold back into a normal way of life.





The apartment homes will be built in three phases and all apartments will be furnished. A 576 square foot apartment with one bath, living area, kitchen, and laundry room will run between $575 and $625 dollars a month. While a 1024 square foot two-bedroom, one bath home with living room, kitchen, and laundry will cost between $850 and $950 per month.

You can learn more about the affordable housing plan here.

The organization is also planning to purchase a building close to its location on 6th Street- where dozens are fed free each day, to open a medical clinic. The property will be renovated and will provide free medical care- courtesy of Trinity Medical owner Jason Payne and a few other doctors and nurses who will donate their time to the clinic.

If you would like to donate to any of the Jesus House projects, you may do so here.