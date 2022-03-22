ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- As grocery and gas bill continue to increase, Jesus House of Odessa is stepping up to help bridge the gap for those in need. The non-profit is on pace to hand out more than 18 and a half tons of groceries this year.

“If it’s anything like yesterday, it will be more than that,” said Executive Director Donny Kyker.

On Monday, the ministry handed out more than 900 pounds of food to those visiting the pantry.

Anyone needing to stock their pantry is invited to “shop” at Jesus House for the food they need. The pantry is open to the community from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. every Monday through Thursday. Many days, the team even has perishable items on hand, such as bread, milk, eggs, and lunchmeat.

Visitors may come to the pantry every other week for food, and the team at Jesus House will supply a box for you to fill. The team won’t ask for any form of ID, but will ask for some basic information, such as your name, as required by their grant.

The Jesus House ministry is also stepping up to clothe the community. Anyone needing clothes is invited to stop by between 8:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

“We have a great volunteer who loves clothes, so we created a makeshift clothing pantry. I think most people leave with four items,” Kyker said.

The pantry has clothes and shoes available, but Kyker said they do often run short on men’s clothes. If you have anything you would like to donate, Kyker and his team welcome the donations. They can be dropped off at any time, even after hours, just leave them under the carport, and someone will bring them in.



Left: A peek inside the pantry Right: Volunteers prepare for lunch

Additionally, His Kitchen, run by the same organization is feeding between 100 and 125 people daily. Located at 1335 E 6th Street, His Kitchen serves a hot meal every Monday through Thursday. Breakfast is served from 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. and lunch is served from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. You can also call in between 8:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. and the team will have a meal ready for you to pick up between 11:30 and noon. Just call 432-337-7195.

Kyker said the ministry has seen a steady increase in the number of people seeking a hot meal.

“We’ve seen a big increase, we’ve always had highs and lows, but lately it’s been the highs. We’ve seen lots of new faces… just busy all the time now and it’s probably going to get busier,” he said.

Donny Kyker said the ministry’s goal is to help the community, no matter the need.

“We love helping people. Our motto is, rich and poor, come in this door. We don’t care what you make, everybody needs some help. We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus, we welcome everybody. If you need prayer, walk in the door.”

Kyker also said he and his team want the community to come to them with any need, even if it’s unrelated to meals or clothing.

“We have ties with other agencies, if you have a need, maybe you need help with a bill, we can direct you to the right place for help,” he said.

As always, if you would like to help this non-profit organization, they accept donations online, you can make those donations here.