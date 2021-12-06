Jaziah Marruffo, 19, shooting victim remembered

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – Friends and family are mourning the loss of a teen who was killed in Odessa over the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Jaziah Marruffo died early Saturday morning after he was shot.

His friends called him “Jay” or “J-money” and say he was someone whose outgoing personality and sense of humor will be missed.

Odessa Police got a call from Medical Center Hospital on Saturday morning where Marrufo died.

Police have since charged a sixteen-year-old boy with murder and another teen for having stolen handguns. Both suspects have also been charged with tampering with evidence and were taken to Ector County Youth Center.

Jaziah’s friends say they will remember him as an avid music lover– that he would dance to anything that was playing. His loved ones lost someone who they say made regular activities enjoyable.

“It was never a bad time with him. You always had a good time no matter what you were doing even if it was the simplest thing sitting at the park talking,” said Jaziah’s friend Deanna Payne.

A former co-worker described Jaziah as shy at first but once he opened up it was like a firework going off. He was described as bright, full of life and the sweetest soul.

Jaziah also had a compassionate heart and empathized when his friends were going through tough times.

“There was days that I was going through my own personal things and I guess the way I was texting him he could tell that I was upset,” said Payne.

“He would Facetime me and make sure that I was good.”

If you’d like to help Jaziah’s family cover funeral expenses, you can donate to their GoFundMe page.