BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Interim Fire Chief Jay Holt was sworn in as the new Big Spring Fire Department Fire Chief in the City Council chambers Saturday morning.

Chief Holt has been serving with the Big Spring Fire Department for 23 years, serving as Interim Fire Chief for the past 6 months.

This comes after Fire Chief Craig Ferguson celebrated his retirement on March 31st of this year, after 21 years of service with the Big Spring Fire Department.