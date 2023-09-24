JAL, New Mexico (KMID/KPEJ) – The City of Jal is asking residents to limit their water usage to cooking and bathing only to avoid an emergency situation.

According to a post by the City, there was a recent break in the main transmission line from the well field. As of 2:52pm, crews were locating the break to determine the severity.

The City of Jal says there is only 15 feet in the water tank in town and all water usage must be restricted.

