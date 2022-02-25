MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Early Friday, four administrators at Midland Trinity School were arrested and charged with Failure to Report Child Abuse with Intent to Conceal. They were taken into custody around 11:00 a.m.

Now jail records have confirmed those arrested as Todd Freese, Adrianne Clifton, Shelby Hammer, and Chrystal Meyers. On the school’s website, Freese is listed at a history teacher and Dean of Students. Clifton is listed as Director of Admissions, Hammer is listed as Head of School, and Myers is listed as Head of Middle School.

Bond for the four has been set at $5,000.

We have requested an affidavit to learn more about why these administrators have been charged, that affidavit has not yet been released by the court. Additionally, we called the school for a statement, that call has not yet been returned.