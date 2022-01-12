(Nexstar)- Girl Scout cookie season is officially upon us, and this year Girl Scouts announced it has added two new cookies to the lineup: Adventurefuls and Toast-Yays.

Adventurefuls are described as “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top,” and Toast-Yays are, “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”

Cookies can be purchased from a registered Girl Scout by texting COOKIES to 59618. You can also enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder online beginning February 18 to find the booth nearest you.

According to Scout leaders, proceeds from purchases stay local to help fund “life-changing, girl-led programs, experiences, and learning all year long in your area.”