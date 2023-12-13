Editor’s Note: The video above first aired in June.

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- It’s been nearly a year full of firsts for the family of a Seminole woman last seen in Odessa in late February. 32-year-old Rebecca Demory’s children spent their first Mother’s Day without their mom in May, she was absent from the family table this Thanksgiving as well, and now, the family is bracing for Christmas, and the missing woman’s 33rd birthday on December 27; more special days they will have to face without her for the first time.

It’s been agony for family members, who said they are “angry” at the lack of progress in the case, and they want to know why a person of interest in her disappearance hasn’t been arrested, despite evidence collected in March.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Demory was reported missing in early March. Family members said that in late February, Demory traveled to Odessa from her home in Seminole to visit a sick relative; during her visit, Demory experienced a medical emergency of her own and was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Upon her release from the hospital, Demory told her family that she was going to walk to her vehicle, a Dodge Durango, which had been previously left behind because of mechanical issues. She never made it to her vehicle, which was found a few days after she was reported missing.

OPD released images captured by security video that showed Demory near an Odessa business on March 1. Security cameras in the area near Interstate 20, reportedly showed Demory get into a vehicle- the family said Demory told her mom she was going to try and catch a ride back to her own vehicle and she’s not been seen since. Months later, the family is still waiting for answers, but the investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any new details, as is typical with ongoing cases so as not to hinder the investigation.

However, family members said they are tired of waiting around for answers.

“Rebecca has been missing since February 28. We have spent birthdays and holidays wondering if we will ever see her again. We are now coming up on Christmas and her…birthday. We want to bring the one who hurt her to justice. We should not have to spend Christmas wondering where she is and what happened to her,” the family said in a statement.

Those who love her say that investigators have refused to point the finger at anyone because of a lack of evidence. However, court records obtained by ABC Big 2 News show that search warrants were executed in March in connection with Demory’s disappearance, and the family said that evidence should be enough to secure an arrest.

Here’s what we know about the investigation so far, based on court documents and family statements:

On March 6, OPD investigators searched Demory’s cellphone records and discovered she had been texting with someone around 1:50 a.m. on March 1. The person Demory texted later told police that she told them she was at a business off of the Interstate 20 Service Road. Then, on March 16, investigators collected video surveillance from the business, which showed the missing woman arrive on the property around 7:33 p.m. on February 28. Several hours later, around 3:45 a.m., an unknown man walked into the camera view and helped Demory into his white Chevrolet work truck.

Using images from the video, investigators said they identified a person of interest based on a business logo visible on his shirt when he approached Demory. The man’s employer confirmed that he was the sole driver of the truck used to drive Demory away from her last known location in the early morning hours of March 1.

That man, whose name we will not publish unless or until he is charged with a crime, told investigators that he’d been chatting with Demory on a dating app called Scout when she told him she didn’t have a ride or a place to stay. He also allegedly confirmed that he was the man captured in security video driving Demory away that morning.

That person of interest told investigators that he and Demory were intimate inside his truck; he then stated that he dropped the woman off at an unknown location in West Odessa near Moss Avenue after their rendezvous. However, when investigators questioned the man further about the specifics of that location, they said he stopped cooperating and refused to answer any more questions.

That same day, Judge Justin Low signed multiple search warrants aimed at gathering evidence in Demory’s disappearance and DNA was collected from the person of interest. Investigators also searched his work truck and his home, located in the 1300 block of Cajun Street.

Court documents show that evidence collected with those warrants included photographs, DNA swabs and clothing belonging to the person of interest, fingerprints, seat covers, and a knife with a wooden handle in a leather sheath. Further, investigators said they found possible bodily fluids in the back seat of the work truck, as well as traces of possible blood in several places inside the cab. Demory’s family said they received a call several days after the evidence was collected confirming that the missing woman’s blood was found inside the vehicle; however, that detail has not been confirmed with investigators.

Investigators have asked the family to refrain from making public comments about the ongoing investigation; however, the family said they’ve had enough.

“We are angry. We want answers. They say they don’t have enough evidence- they are waiting to find a body, but they aren’t even looking,” family members said.

According to Demory’s loved ones, investigators searched a “sand pit” using GPS information obtained during the investigation. However, that search was fruitless.

“We don’t know how many people were out there looking for her, but we doubt they excavated sand and really looked. We think they just used drones and a few people and didn’t see anything,” the family said.

Since Demory disappeared, there’s been no phone or bank activity. But her loved ones said, there’s no way Demory would have abandoned her children and her family.

“She is not only a sister and a daughter, but a mother. It has been…months. We want answers, we are hurting and furious that we keep getting told it’s a waiting game,” the family said in an interview earlier this year. “We really hope that our feelings are wrong and that she is still out there, and we are able to find her. But…she hasn’t contacted her family, it’s scary.”

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.