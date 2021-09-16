It’s back! Southwest, MAF to again offer direct flights to Austin beginning in March

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar)- Direct air service from Midland-Odessa to Austin will be back starting in March of 2022.

The announcement comes as part of a restructuring effort where Southwest Airlines will add 20 new flights per day at Austin Bergstrom International Airport. New flights will provide a total of 46 non-stop destinations for Southwest out of Austin.

“We are thrilled,” said James Beauchamp, President of the MOTRAN Alliance.

MOTRAN has been providing information to airlines on the area’s changing demographics. The group recently hosted a luncheon for Southwest Executives and Vice President Dave Harvey to see the area and talk to local businesses about their air service needs. Dr. Ray Perryman presented an economic model during the luncheon showing the projected growth for the area and its impact on the proposed Midland-Odessa to Austin flight.

“Austin is truly becoming a HUB for Southwest and being connected to that HUB will provide more destinations to Permian Basin travelers,” said Beauchamp. “I think most people will never understand how many conversations were taking place behind the scenes. We need to thank our partners at the Midland and Odessa Development Corporations for supporting our work to share the data and information needed, Lorraine and Dr. Perryman for helping host Southwest and his economic modeling, and finally, Nadine Craddick who has been in continued contact with Southwest, so that Southwest Airlines never forget we are out here.”

“With today’s major investment, we’ve designed a schedule specifically focused on bringing key nonstop routes and adding additional frequencies on already served routes for Austin’s business and leisure travelers,” said Dave Harvey, Southwest’s Vice President of Southwest Business.

Some of the new non-stop flights to Austin include:

Amarillo, Charleston, Columbus, Midland, Ontario, Puerto Vallarta, Panama City, Sarasota/Bradenton and Destin/Fort Walton Beach.