MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Every year, from July through August, rattlesnakes give birth to their young, which means you may soon, if not already, see an influx of young snakes in yards across the Basin. This 10-inch-long baby rattler was spotted Thursday in the grass outside the National Weather Center in Midland.

This time of year, rattlesnakes of all sizes can be found throughout Texas in gardens, parks, hiking trails, and near your home. While baby rattlesnakes may be small, their bite is dangerous. Here are a few things you need to know:

Baby rattlers range in length from six to 12 inches and are easily camouflaged by brush and grass

The babies are rattle-less until they shed their first skin, so you won’t hear the tell-tale rattle alerting you to their presence. Despite the myth, adult snakes don’t always give a warning before striking either so you can’t judge your safety by sound alone.

Despite their small size, baby snakes have enough venom to be dangerous to humans; however, a bite from a baby is thought to be less dangerous than from an adult. In any snakebite, the severity is determined by a combination of different factors: those related to the snake that just bit you, your unique biology, your medical history, and the circumstances surrounding the bite. The outcome of a bite is determined by these factors in addition to the speed of the treatment sought by the patient and the appropriateness of the treatment given by the medical team.

What should you do if bitten? The Mayo Clinic offered this advice: