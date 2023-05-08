Learning the ropes of being a truck driver in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) -You probably see the massive vehicles, from 18-wheelers to sand-haulers, on the interstates all over Odessa all the time.

But if you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to put on the hard hat, wear those fire-retardant clothes, and get behind the wheel, ABC Big 2 took an inside look at what it’s like to be a truck driver in the Permian Basin.

Getting your licenses and being secure behind the wheel of a giant truck, can be expensive but, “If you’re willing to invest money, you can make a lot more,” said Odessa truck driver Nancy Turanakorn.

These massive vehicles and their tons of weight drive all throughout West Texas on a mission to deliver whatever goods they might have.

For some it seems like an incredibly dangerous job but for others, like Turanakorn, it’s the unpredictability that intrigued her, after she got a taste of it years ago, riding around with her brother.

“The challenge and also the different equipment that I get to load every day. It’s unpredictable really, and it’s an exciting, unpredictable because every day, you know, whenever I wake up and then I go into location, I don’t know what I’m going to do, you know, I might get an oversized load,” she laughed. “I don’t know how big how tall how small how wide, so that’s just one of the things I look forward too.”

Turanakorn, loves being in the truck and on the road, but being a single mom, makes being on the road for 8 plus hours a day, emotionally draining.

“Being a parent, you want to make the best sacrifice, and doing what I do, I of course, am always gone, but I do try to make the best of it,” she shrugged.

Turanakorn took us behind the scenes of the early morning drive. She is one of the few female truck drivers in the Permian Basin and even fewer rig haulers, and she said that that motivates her even more to prove to others women and men can both do this.

“I feel very honored, because not everybody can do what I do and I’m so grateful for the opportunity,” she grinned. “It’s very challenging because I do have to prove to myself that I’m able to do it and a lot of people underestimate me and my ability to perform and do my job, so just going out every day I do try to build that trust with them.”

She said while being a truck driver has a bad reputation in West Texas, that’s the wrong perception.

She emphasized, “Just like with everything, there’s a, you know, like one bad apple and it just kind of, rolls over into everybody and I think that if people are more aware of what’s going on and what goes into our work, I think they’ll be a little more compassionate.”

But she said this job always keeps her on her toes, bringing new experiences she would’ve never thought of.

“You never stop learning; every day is a new learning experience.”

Now there are a lot of different trucks like hers on the road and whether you’re driving one or you just find yourself near one on the road, make sure to drive carefully.

There are also programs here that offer classes and training to obtain your CDL, including the program at Howard Community College that Turanakorn was a part of herself.