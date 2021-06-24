‘It’s a sibling thing now’: after parents died in drunk driving crash

ODESSA, Texas (ABC Big 2 / FOX 24 ) – A local family is mourning after losing both parents in a major crash.

Ed Hernandez still remembers when he showed up to the crash site on North Grandview late Tuesday night. He says he was not prepared for what he saw..

“I really didn’t recognize my dad’s truck at all, it was bad,” Hernandez said. “The first one I saw was the sports car on it’s side and then black pick up, there was an ambulance and I checked in there, I didn’t know anyone there. Then when I crossed the street I see my brother on the sidewalk. “

His parents, 55-year-old Heriberto Hernandez and 55-year-old Laura Brown, had just picked up his brother 27-year-old Steven Brown from work. That’s when police say a drunk driver hit their vehicle. Both Hernandez and Brown were pronounced dead at the scene, Steven was injured.



Ed says he saw his parents in the truck and went to check on them.

“I went to go in and one of the fireman dragged me away and I said I’m just checking the pulse and he said no both occupants are gone,” Hernandez said. “And that’s when it set in.”

Hernandez is thankful his brother survived and says all they can do now is keep their parents memory alive.

“It’s a sibiling thing now,” Hernandez said. ” We have no more grandparents, no more parents, so we have to bond together stick together and do what we can together.”

As for the man responsible for their deaths, Hernandez says he can’t stay mad forever.

“He’s probably going to have to live with his actions,” Hernandez said. ” He is still on this earth and he has to realize that he killed a few people not just my parents now.”

A benefit event will be held at the Rolling Sevens Ranch this Sunday June 27 to help raise money for funeral expenses. It will be held from 7 P.M to 1 A.M.