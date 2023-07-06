PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- If you’re hungry, eating out just got a little more exciting, with several businesses opening in Midland and Odessa.

First, Curb Side Bistro celebrated its opening week in its new Midland location with customers lining up for a taste of the popular sliders and fries cooked by Chef Alejandro Barrientos. The new location is located at 607 N Colorado Street and is open Tuesday through Saturday.

“We’re really excited to have him here…to bring my coworkers out to enjoy the food with us,” said one patron who attended the soft opening.

In Odessa, Taco Republic has officially opened its doors. Located at 415 N Grant, Suite R, the spot is open seven days a week form 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and offers a menu packed with tacos, as well as brunch items.

Also in Odessa, Brantley Creek Barbecue’s brick and mortar restaurant, located at 3451 Faudree Road, is nearing completion with an anticipated opening date of July 12. The restaurant began several years ago as a food truck, and offers brisket, ribs, sausage and more.

“It’s a salt and pepper kind of thing,” said owner Brandon McPherson in an interview last year. “Oak and a little mesquite. We put our own twist to it. I never thought I would get this far, or even this big, but dreams come true for sure.”