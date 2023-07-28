ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The City of Odessa held a news conference Friday to update the community on an investigation into a Thursday evening shooting that left two people injured. While not all members of the media were invited to attend and ask questions, KMID Big 2 News was able to glean some information based on a Facebook video.

Officers were called to the area of Dwayne and Milton around 6:30 p.m. on July 27 after shots were fired in the area of several practice fields full of youth football players. As officers arrived on the scene, one unit observed a gray Chrysler 300 speeding away and began following it. That vehicle drove to the south parking lot of MCH.

A passenger in the vehicle, identified as 19-year-old Elgin Minjarez, suffered one gunshot wound and is being treated at Medical Center Hospital. A second vehicle, a silver Malibu, drove to the north side of the ER with a second gunshot victim. That victim was a 16-year-old male who had non-life-threatening injuries.

OPD said the victims were part of a group that was walking away from the park when things escalated. More than 40 shell casings were discovered on scene and investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. However, Chief Mike Gerke said the situation “possibly” stemmed from an illegal transaction. The families of the teens injured are not being cooperative, Gerke said, and do not want to press charges. However, parents of the children practicing in the area are “outraged” at that thought and want to see OPD take action and hold someone accountable for the dangerous situation.

“We didn’t know what was going on. We just thought they were driving by and shooting at us. I just started screaming, I was so scared,” said Odessa mother Morgan Fossett.

Fossett’s five-year-old son William was thirty minutes into his practice with his team when shots rang out. In all, about 80 kids of various ages were there for training with the Permian Basin Youth Football League.

“I had my one-month-old daughter in one hand and my three-year-old son in my other and I’m running out to the field to try and find my five-year-old,” Fossett said. “I couldn’t find him because everyone was screaming and running around. I was terrified.”

Fossett said her son’s coach threw himself on top of her child to protect him from stray bullets.

“I saw him on the ground, and I thought, in that moment, my son was gonna die. They (the coaches) were doing everything they could to try and get the kids off the field; they were very quick to reach and protect the kids. I thank them for that…there were other coaches who did the same thing and shielded the kids with their own bodies,” Fossett said.

Now, those teams are searching for another place to practice, because too many children are scared to go back to that location.

“For now, practice is cancelled until we can find a safe place to practice. We are going to have a board meeting to talk about safety and what we can do if this happens again. I have faith in the organization, but it will take a lot for my son to want to go back. It was chaos and he was so scared and now he’s terrified to play football again. It’s been hard to console him and help him understand that everything is ok now,” she said.

It’s that trauma, and the fact that so many children were placed in danger, that parents are upset about, and why they want to make sure those involved are held accountable.

“The parents want to press charges, especially if this happened because of other illegal activity. We want OPD to hold them responsible,” Fossett said.

Gerke said information and evidence gathered as part of the investigation will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution once the investigation is complete.