ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Water is slowly being restored to all areas of Odessa after an outage left the entire city without. Here’s what you need to know before you open your faucet.

First and foremost, don’t drink the water until the boil water notice has been rescinded, some areas of Odessa could see that come to an end as early as Thursday, but some areas, including those in the County, may need to boil their water until Friday. You can use your tap water for cooking, but only if you boil the water for three to five minutes first. Also, avoid giving tap water to pets until the restriction is lifted.

Boiled water can be used to wash dishes, hands, and to shower, but you should avoid getting water into your eyes and mouth. Children, the elderly, and those who are immunocompromised should not shower or bathe with City water until the boil water notice is lifted.

You may see brown sediment in the water the first time you use it, this is normal. If possible, open your outside faucets first and let those run until the water is clear. After that, the inside taps should deliver clear water.