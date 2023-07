MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland’s Library at the Plaza is serving up some fun this Saturday and is inviting area teens and tweens to a crafting event. As part of the fragrant and spa-like experience, participants will be treated to a guided lesson on how to make DIY bath bombs.

The free event will begin at 2:00 p.m. on July 8, at the downtown branch, located at 301 W Missouri Avenue.