PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- MOTRAN, the Midland Odessa Transportation Alliance, hosted its annual meeting Thursday and the main topic of discussion was a new power plant coming to the Basin that will go a long way to helping Texans, especially those living in the area, obtain more affordable energy.

Over the last three years, people living in the Permian Basin have paid more than one billion dollars in congestion costs associated with the power grid. Now, MOTRAN says this new plant by NET Power, will help relieve those high costs.

The plant will be the world’s first utility scale natural gas fired power plant and will be the first new power plant built in the area in nearly two decades. The project will target about 300 megawatts of carbon free power and transport the captured Co2, a byproduct of oil production, to an underground sequestration location through Occidental Permian’s existing Co2 handling infrastructure and the entire process will produce zero emissions.

“You need reliable power, and that really comes in the form of gas,” said James Beauchamp, MOTRAN President. “We really saw that a couple of years ago during the winter storm, and we’ve seen it over the summers with brown outs. We really need a reliable source pf power than can come online at any moment, and that’s natural gas. This is one though that’s using natural gas that’s already being produced as a byproduct, and with the carbon sequestration, it’s zero emissions- it’s not renewable energy that we think of, but it’s a zero-emission natural gas than can be online and on demand any time. It’s a great thing.”

There’s already a similar gas-powered plant operating in La Porte, which reports producing around 25 megawatts of electricity per day. The new plant coming to the Basin will, by MOTRAN’s estimate, produce 75 megawatts a day. And Beauchamp predicts more of these plants will be coming online very soon.

“Number one, because of infrastructure that’s coming in place with the PUC (Public Utility Commission of Texas) and ERCOT on the grid, and the fact that we have enormous amounts of gas that we are producing,” he said.

Contractors are expected to break ground on the plant, which will be built near Occidental’s Permian Basin operations. next year, and it should be online by 2026.