(KMID/KPEJ)- A few days ago, a long-dormant website belonging to the, now obsolete, video rental giant, Blockbuster, twitched back to life with one obscure message, “We are working on rewinding your movie”. Now, an entire generation that grew up watching video tapes and DVDs is wondering one thing: What does it mean?

On Match 15, the company tweeted, “New business idea: We’re going to come back as a bank and use VHS and DVDs as currency. Time to go visit your mom.”

It was a tongue-in-cheek response to a series of banking crises this month headlined by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank that forced analysts to rewrite their recession forecasts and left many scrambling to withdraw their cash. However, the tweet, coupled with a newly re-activated website, has Blockbuster fans from the 80s, 90s, and early 2000s hoping the rental giant will make a comeback.

“I’d love it,” said 22-year-old Morgan Fossett, of Odessa. “I loved going to Blockbuster every weekend with my dad, getting movies, and having family movie night. My inner child would go crazy for it to be back.”

Blockbuster long ago fell to Netflix, which first offered DVD rentals by mail and quickly became the streaming platform of choice for most families. However, Netflix has fallen out of favor in recent years, first, with increased streaming plans, and now because of a crackdown on password sharing. Which begs the question, could a newly revamped Blockbuster concept compete with all the other streaming options available?

Fossett said, just maybe.

“A lot of people can’t afford streaming services…and people have to pay for multiple services to have access to even a fraction of the movies once available for rent at Blockbuster.”

What if the once famous and loved rental giant offered a pay by movie rental service? Would it work? It may only be a pipe dream for Blockbuster fans everywhere, only time will tell.

We’ve reached out to Blockbuster via Twitter and will update this story as more information becomes available.