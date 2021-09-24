Iraan student battling leukemia receives overwhelming support from community

IRAAN, Texas (Nexstar) – Braden Kent was looking forward to making plays his Sophomore season as Iraan’s quarterback when things took a drastic turn after one of his games.

“We went to the doctor originally to get x-rays to make sure everything was good with my body but my Mom also wanted to do bloodwork and when we got the results back that’s when things started happening,” says Braden.

Shortly after his diagnosis, a GoFundMe was started to alleviate some of his medical expenses.

Braden says that with prayer and support from the community, he’s been able to continue to fight this cancer and stay in good spirits.

“My team checks up on me almost every day, they’re asking how I’m feeling. They’ll let me know how practice is…and it’s really nice” says Braden.

For the first time since his diagnosis, Braden was able to watch his team from a safe distance this Friday and hopes to be back on the field soon.

“I’m excited to watch my team in person but I miss being out there,” says Braden.

The Kent family tells us that Braden is still receiving treatment but his Doctor’s are hopeful Braden will be in remission soon.