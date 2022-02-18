ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Texas Attorney General’s office has issued two Civil Investigative Demands (CID) to TikTok Inc. According to a press release sent out on February 18, 2022, the investigation focuses on TikTok’s potential facilitation of Human trafficking and child privacy violations, as well as other potential unlawful conduct.

The CID form requests information directly from Tiktok that will assist in answering questions about the company’s practices concerning reporting incidents of “criminal conduct”. The instructions from the Attorney Generals office specify that none of the items requested can be redacted, destroyed or modified by TikTok.

“Chinese-owned company Tiktok may be complicit in child exploitation, sex trafficking, human trafficking, drug smuggling and other unimaginable horrors. I will get to the bottom of these concerns and make sure Big Tech doesn’t interfere with the safety and security of Texas.” -Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

Specifically, the CID requests all policies, practices, steps and procedures in place, including the effective date, to protect children from sexual exploitation and human trafficking on TikTok. The Attorney General’s office also asks that they address the policies, practices, steps and procedures addressing children’s usage of TikTok, parental controls, permissible age to create an account, verification of user’s ages, limits on content, privacy practices in place for children and content review.

The documentation request lists correspondence to any federal, state or local subpoenas and/or search warrants and related correspondence submitted to TikTok regarding:

Prostitution

Compelling prostitution

Promotion of prostitution

Sex trafficking

Online solicitation of a child

Possession of child pornography

Production of child pornography

Child sexual assault

Forced labor

Domestic servitude

Labor trafficking

Debt bondage

Human smuggling for the purpose of trafficking

Human smuggling for the purpose of sexual assault

The CID must be returned to the Texas Attorney Generals Office no later than March 18, 2022.