ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he was high on methamphetamines and vandalized a local motel. Jarius Jareel Briggs, 36, has been charged with Evading Arrest, Criminal Mischief, and Public Intoxication.

According to an affidavit, on August 28, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to Royal Inn at 2006 W 2nd Street to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers found a the front glass of the motel shattered, and motel staff identified Briggs as the suspect. They said he had run from the scene.

Briggs was later spotted near West County Road, where he ignored commands to stop and continued running. Eventually, officers caught Briggs and said he was highly intoxicated- they set he had bloodshot eyes and was not able to speak in complete sentences. He did, however, admit to using methamphetamines prior to the incident.

Briggs was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he remained as of Wednesday afternoon on a combined $3,312 bond. According to jail records, Briggs has a lengthy arrest history dating back to 2004 for charges such as theft, aggravated robbery, public intoxication, drug possession, disorderly conduct, and escaping custody.