ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar)- Westbound traffic on Interstate 20, near mile markers 116 and 117 is at a crawl amid an accident and a work convoy in the area.

A viewer in the area said debris scattered across both lanes is causing traffic to back up. A little further west of the accident, a work convoy has I-20 reduced to one lane.

The Odessa Police Department says westbound traffic is being diverted to the service road. Drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible and seek alternate routes throughout the lunch hour.