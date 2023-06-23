BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The intersection of Benton and NE 2nd street will be closed starting on Monday, June 26th while crews repair a small gas leak, according to a release by the City of Big Spring.

The intersection is anticipated to remain closed for one week while the repair is being completed. Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes when possible and expect delays.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.