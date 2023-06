MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- According to the City of Midland, the intersection of Marienfield Street and Michigan Avenue will be closed starting June 12th.

The contractor will start at the intersection, moving west toward A St. The project is expected to take approximately four months to complete.

Local businesses and residential access will be maintained from either side of the closure at all times. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.