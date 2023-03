BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The intersection will be closed on Friday, March 17th to allow for traffic light repairs.

Traffic will be detoured while the work is completed. Citizens are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

If the work is not completed on Friday, the intersection will be closed again on Sunday, March 19th to complete repairs.

For any questions or concerns, please call the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director.