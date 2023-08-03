ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Thursday evening marked the start of the Permian Basin International Soccer Camp featuring instruction from two international players and dozens of local soccer coaches. The event was headlined by former Turkish men’s national player Hakan Sukur, who also holds the record for the fastest-ever goal scored in a FIFA World Cup.

The camp was organized by the Peace Academy of West Texas (PAWTX), which strives to “establish bridges between the Turkic and American cultures and communities,” according to its website. The camp was open to all kids from ages seven to 17.

“We would like to promote this event as a giving back to the community opportunity, bringing a soccer legend to Odessa,” Sebahattin Ziyanak, PAWTX Board Member, said.

Sukur, with the help of several local coaches, instructed the kids on technique, spending one-on-one time with them during drills, including Silvia De La Garza’s son.

“I think [Sukur] taught him for a little bit right now and he was like, ‘I can’t believe he’s an actual professional soccer player!’ So that for him is already a memory he’ll have,” De La Garza said.

Sukur emphasized his mission to share his passion for soccer with the youth of West Texas. Sukur said he wants to focus on building the children’s soccer skills, but equally as important, their teamwork and being a good person.

“Michael Jordan says with your skills, you can win a game. But, if you be together with your team, you can win a championship,” Sukur said. “If you start at 8 years old, you can be great. I believe that.”

Former Mexican national soccer player Jesus Bogar and UTPB women’s soccer coach Carla Tejas were also involved in leading the camp. Father of three campers, Juan Ochoa, expressed how valuable this opportunity is for his kids.

“It’s really really good. Really good. Really good experience, really good knowledge from all of them,” Ochoa said.

The camp will continue through Aug. 8.