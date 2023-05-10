MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- All who legally share the road are invited to the 17th Annual Permian Basin “Ride of Silence,” with bicyclists being the main focus, to raise awareness of cyclists on the road and mourn the cyclists that have been killed by motorists.

The ride will consist of 12 miles, going no faster than 12 miles per hours, and stopping at Ghost Bikes to pay respects.

On the third Wednesday of May, at 7 PM around the world, cyclists will take to the roads in a silent protest of the carnage taking place on the streets.

Chris Phelan organized the first Ride Of Silence in Dallas in 2003 after endurance cyclist Larry Schwartz was killed May 4, 2003 by a passing bus mirror on an empty road. He thought it would be a very small group riding around the lake. To his surprise, over 1000 riders showed up.

Last year there were over 400 locations in all 44 US states, and 11 countries including: Antarctica, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Canada, Caribbean, China, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Panama, and Spain

The ride hopes to raise cycling awareness during bike safety month to motorists, police, traffic engineers, insurance companies, and city officials.

Helmets are required; bright clothing and lights are highly recommended. The ride requests black arm bands be worn, red only if you have had a bike/motor vehicle accident

Wednesday May 17, starting at the Mid Cities Community Church located at 8700 TX 191.

Participants are being asked to arrive by 6:45pm to ensure a 7pm start, in order to align with the worldwide participants.

More information can be found on the Ride of Silence website.

This event is free and open to the public.