This drink stop proves that there is more than one way to make tea. Adding toppings, swirls and smoothies, Presotea has a variety of refreshers to excite your tastebuds.

Known for their bubble or “boba” tea, Presotea prides themselves on making authentically, hand-crafted drinks to provide the best refresher for their customers.

Gelatinous in texture, boba are pearl-like additions that are made of tapioca starch with ingredients of milk and tea. Despite its resemblance, gelatin is not used in the making of boba.

Originated in the 1980’s, boba’s roots begin in Taiwan. Taiwanese immigrants would eventually bring it to the United States through California and eventually the ‘gel-pearl’ drink would find its’ way to other countries.

Presotea’s popular items include the Panda Pearl Milk Tea, Passionfruit with Pearl and Jelly, Matcha Milk Tea ad Honey Aloe Tea.

There are also fun toppings like pudding, coffee jelly, grass jelly, chia seeds and so much more!

If you aren’t ready to try one of the vibrant teas, not to worry! there are smoothie and coffee options available.

This drink sensation station is intentionally decorated and designed for many photo ops. Grab your friends and family and have your phones ready to pose with your aesthetically pleasing drink!

Located on 42nd street and Dixie, Presotea is open from everyday from 10:00 A.M. to 9:30 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. on Sundays.

If you can’t make it out the door, you can also order your tasty drink on doordash.

For more information on Presotea, visit this link.