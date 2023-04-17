ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Permian Basin Mission Center is a place where a West Texan in need of food or clothing can get some immediate help, but it’s also a place that can give people the keys to escaping poverty.

“We like to think that we just don’t give them fish. We teach them how to fish. We talk about savings. We talk about applying for food stamps, how to get free legal assistance to apply for child support. And then we talk about whether they’re in need of rent and utilities,” said Executive Director Hank Herrick.

The Christian-based nonprofit takes a lot of pride in the clothing it provides in a setting that looks right out of a mall. And thanks to generous donors, visitor in need won’t spend a cent.

“We’re happy to give out the clothing for free, and we do screen the clothing to make sure that it’s something we’d give to our own families,” said Herrick.

Healthy food, respectable clothing, and assistance that can help West Texans down on their luck achieve a better life are all obtainable at the Permian Basin Mission Center, but it wouldn’t be possible without a generous community.

If you’d like to help out by donating your time or money to the center, click here.