BIG SPRING, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Bureau of Prisons is investigating after a federal inmate died Monday morning inside Big Spring’s Federal Correctional Institution. Inmate Michael Daniel Kiper, 39, was found unresponsive around 5:20 a.m.

In a news release, the BOP said responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures until EMS arrived. Kiper was taken by EMS to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kiper was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to a 240-month sentence for Distribution and Possession of Child Pornography. He had been in custody at FCI Big Spring since June 8, 2017.