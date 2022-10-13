MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is facing new charges after he was accused of assaulting a jailor late last week. Dion Becenti, 26, has been charged with Aggravated Assault of a Public Servant.

According to court documents, on October 7, an investigator was called to the medical unit of the Midland County jail in reference to an assault. There, the investigator met with a jailor who had visible injuries to his head and face. The jailor said he was injured by an inmate, identified as Becenti, following a period of recreation.

The victim said he let Becenti out of his cell for an hour, when the hour was up, Becenti was asked to return to his cell. The jailor then approached the cell door to secure it; that’s when Becenti allegedly said, “this is what you want” and struck the victim with his fist. The jail guard said he wasn’t sure how many times he had been hit- hospital records indicated the victim was diagnosed with scrapes and bruises, as well as a broken nose and head injury.

Jail records indicated that Becenti was arrested in February and charged with Criminal Mischief, Public Intoxication, and Resisting Arrest. He was arrested again in March on two counts of violating probation. He’s now being held on a combined $128,500 bond.