ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) — The 8th annual Ink Masters Tattoo Show is this weekend at the Ector County Coliseum and vendors are more than ready to show off their artistic work.

The event includes competitions that will have artist vying for multiple titles including best in show and many others.

This show brings in artists from all across the U.S. including Hawaii, New York and Alaska to showcase some of their best talents. One of the local tattoo shops that will be featured at the event is “Evil Ink.” They’ll have 8-9 of their best artists showing off their skills and providing tattoo’s for those lucky enough to secure a chair at their station.

The founder of the show, Ray Hernandez, was once a tattoo artist himself and would travel to the Odessa area to work on his craft.

Now that he has the opportunity to host this large scale event, he knew that bringing it to the area each year is something he doesn’t take for granted and appreciates the support of the Odessa community.

