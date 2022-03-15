Skip to content
Yourbasin
Midland
70°
Midland
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
Seen On TV
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
State News
Powering the Permian
Basin Business Report
Investigations
Texas Politics
Washington-DC
BorderReport
National
Political
Press Releases
Business
Entertainment
BestReviews
Top Stories
Study says Texas is among top ‘catfished’ states …
Video
5 parts of the economy where you can see inflation
TEA publishes model policy on school library materials
Bus with migrants sent by Texas governor arrives …
Weather
Severe Weather
Forecast
SkyTracker Camera Network
Map Center
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Viewer Submitted Photos
Closings & Delays
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
UTPB Sports
Silver Star Nation
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Red Raider Nation
Indy 500
China 2022
Big Race – Daytona
The Big Game
Top Stories
Saban: Current state of college football not ‘sustainable’
Top Stories
AP source: QB Derek Carr gets 3-year extension from …
Trans archer banned from Texas women’s competitions
Abilene coach explains why he shoved umpire
Video
Photos: Giants’ Nakken first female coach on MLB …
Gallery
TV Schedule
About Us
Download the App
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Submit News Tips
Advertise with us
YourBasin Digital Solutions
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
EEO Public File
Contests
The Permian Basin’s Remarkable Women for 2022
Teacher Surprise
Community
Big 2 Birthday Shoutout!
Hometown Heroes
Studio B
Local Events
Sponsored Content: Buy Local
Texas Lottery
Horoscopes
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Inflation
5 parts of the economy where you can see inflation
Top Inflation Headlines
Egg prices soar ahead of Easter, Passover
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Don't Miss
Drug lord’s daughter released early from prison
What happened to the meth found in Fayette Co.
OPD investigate major crash on East Loop 338 and …
Missing Midland man found dead
Teen posing with weapons on Instagram leads to arrests
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up