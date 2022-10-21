ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The National Retail Federation says that Americans are expected to spend 500 million dollars more on Halloween this year compared to last year. And the team at Party City says they are not surprised by that considering how busy their Odessa location has been.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming in and out. They’re buying costumes. We’re almost out of our slasher stuff and we’re out of a lot of kids’ costumes, so people are buying,” said Party City store manager Hector Arellano.

The customers at Odessa’s Party City who spoke to ABC Big 2 News seemed a lot more concerned with finding the right costume than the cost of candy and other Halloween items.

“We like to go all out. I like to decorate, I like to get the good candy, I like to see houses decorated. So I love it whenever I come in and see a bunch of people going all out,” said shopper Rebecca Contreras.