(KMID/KPEJ)- Mother’s Day is this Sunday and, amid rising costs across the country, many are wondering how to celebrate mom on a budget. Here are the top suggestions from Basin viewers:

Breakfast in bed complete with coffee and a simple meal, plus, a little extra shuteye for mom as the kids make the meal

Have a picnic; mom will love simple sandwiches and spending time together

Make a printed coupon book to be redeemed for things like helping with dishes, washing the car, or even taking the dog for a walk

A DIY spa day

Bake her cookies or any other favored dessert

A handmade card

Celebrate with a movie night

The founder of Mother’s Day, Anna Jarvis, intended it to be a day to honor mothers for their dedication for their families and was never to be an expensive commercial holiday. Still, Americans will spend an estimated $35.7 billion this Mother’s Day on gifts ranging from cards and flowers to jewelry and special outings, according to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation.

But moms across the Basin said just spending time with loved ones is all they need.